Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Genworth Financial updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNW

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.