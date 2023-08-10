Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report

