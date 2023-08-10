Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty
Getty Realty Stock Down 0.6 %
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Getty Realty
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Esports
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.