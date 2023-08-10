Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 4.2%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 12,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 51,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Giga Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 14.39.

About Giga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.