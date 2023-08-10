Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

