Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 53,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.