Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

