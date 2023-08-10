Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 455 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.