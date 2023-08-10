Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.