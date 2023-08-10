Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $357,839,000,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in GSK by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GSK by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.