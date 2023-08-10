Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.