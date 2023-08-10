Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

