Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

