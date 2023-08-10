Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 181.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

