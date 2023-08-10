Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

