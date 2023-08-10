GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Wolfe Research started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
