GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

