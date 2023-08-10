Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.20. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 171,330 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

