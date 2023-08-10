Green Thumb Industries Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 1.81.

About Green Thumb Industries



Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

