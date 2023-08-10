Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.14, but opened at $35.65. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 1,016,846 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,895 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

