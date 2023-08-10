Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.