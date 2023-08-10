Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,749,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

