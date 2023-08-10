Hasbro’s (HAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus raised their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

