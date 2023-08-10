HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

