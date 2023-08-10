HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.4 %

FR stock opened at C$8.08 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.80%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

