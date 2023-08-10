HC Wainwright Comments on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of STOK opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

