HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.73. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

