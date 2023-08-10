HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 281.97% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -2.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.