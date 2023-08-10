HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.43% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.93) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,397,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 197,916 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.