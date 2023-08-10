HC Wainwright Weighs in on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

