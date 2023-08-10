HC Wainwright Weighs in on Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

AXLA stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

