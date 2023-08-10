HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 90720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,479.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $129.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.13%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

