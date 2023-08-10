Head to Head Comparison: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Samsara has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Samsara and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -34.20% -21.20% -12.64% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 19.24 -$247.42 million ($0.47) -50.55 Borqs Technologies $52.54 million 0.18 -$34.03 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Summary

Samsara beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. The company's BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, the company provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). It primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

