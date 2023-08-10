Head to Head Survey: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) vs. Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) and Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 16.83% 4.68% 0.67% Metropolitan Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metropolitan Bank & Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

54.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Metropolitan Bank & Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Metropolitan Bank & Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $37.33 million 3.47 $6.95 million $0.91 18.65 Metropolitan Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank & Trust.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Metropolitan Bank & Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was acquired by First Bank.

About Metropolitan Bank & Trust

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business. The company's Corporate Banking segment engages in handling loans and other credit facilities; and provides deposit and current accounts for corporate and institutional customers. Its Investment Banking segment offers structured financing; services relating to privatizations, initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions; and advisory services to individuals and institutions. The company's Treasury segment provides money market, trading, and treasury services. Its Branch Banking segment handles branch deposits, as well as offers loans and other loan related products for middle market clients. The company's Others segment provides remittances, leasing, account financing, and other support services. It also provides trade finance, thrift banking, foreign fund transfer, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, collateral, and trust services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.