Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

