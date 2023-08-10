HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Shares Up 2.8%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.64. 1,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLFFF. Barclays upgraded HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

