Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

