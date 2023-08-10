Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 2,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.
