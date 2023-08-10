Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hibbett by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $577.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

