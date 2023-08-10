HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get HireRight alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRT

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $894,115.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,584,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,134,426.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $894,115.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,584,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,134,426.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,106 shares of company stock worth $4,187,067. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.