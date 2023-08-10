HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading 7.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 92,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 283,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HNI by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in HNI by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 319,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

