Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth $261,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Hologic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 19,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

