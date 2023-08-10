Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after buying an additional 181,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

