Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

