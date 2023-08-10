Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.11. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 441,624 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
Hostess Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
