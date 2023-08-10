Howard Machek Sells 3,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

