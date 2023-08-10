Howard Machek Sells 3,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

