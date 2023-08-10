Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Sells £373,762.18 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.42), for a total value of £373,762.18 ($477,651.35).

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £155.10 ($198.21).

On Monday, June 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.62).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 736.40 ($9.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 995.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.60. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 754.20 ($9.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,837.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 755 ($9.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.60).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

