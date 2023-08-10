Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.