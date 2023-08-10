Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.37). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.50.
About Huntsworth
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsworth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.