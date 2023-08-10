I-Mab (IMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

I-Mab Trading Up 2.4 %

IMAB stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

